Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVJ8 ISIN: CA85570W1005 Ticker-Symbol: 0AY 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
08:19 Uhr
16,600 Euro
+3,200
+23,88 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,000
18,500
09:41
17,500
18,500
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC97,42+13,12 %
STARS GROUP INC16,600+23,88 %