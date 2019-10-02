Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JDDS ISIN: GB00B0WMWD03 Ticker-Symbol: QY6 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
08:05 Uhr
3,204 Euro
-0,034
-1,05 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
QINETIQ GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QINETIQ GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,252
3,388
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QINETIQ
QINETIQ GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QINETIQ GROUP PLC3,204-1,05 %