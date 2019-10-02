

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased in September, data from the Labor Ministry showed Wednesday.



The number of unemployed rose by 13,907, or 0.45 percent from the previous month. However, the total number of unemployed totaled 3.07 million, the lowest figure for the month of September since 2008.



In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment declined by 28,629 from August.



Unemployment increased by 24,419 in services. Meanwhile, unemployment decreased by 9,601 in farm sector and by 2,460 in industry. In construction, unemployment was down 7,599.



Unemployment among youth aged below 25 years increased by 22,694 in September from the previous month.



