

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcohol consumption in Russia has declined 43%, according to a report published on Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).



Russia has been on the top of the list among the highest consumers of alcohol during 1990 and early 2000s. Alcohol was a major contributor to death among young people in the country.



The drop in alcohol consumption is attributed to the various control measures taken by the Vladimir Putin government at the beginning of the 2000s. They included ban on the sale of alcohol during certain hours, raising taxes on alcohol, prohibition of drinking in public places, and encouraging a lifestyle based on healthy habits. Drop in demand for illegally produced alcohol also contributed to the decline in booze consumption, the study revealed.



These initiatives have increased the life expectancy in Russia, that reached its peak in 2018 - 68 years for men and 78 years for women. Male life expectancy was 57 years in the early 1990s.



Earlier research by WHO showed that Russian adults drink less alcohol than their German and French counterparts.



Last week, Russia also announced an initiative to ban smoking in apartment balconies. The ban took effect on October 1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX