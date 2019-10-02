

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's exports rose in July after falling in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The nonadjusted exports grew 8.1 percent year-on-year following a 6.7 percent slump in the previous month. Imports rose 9.6 percent after a 1 percent decline.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 204 million in July from 257 million in the same period last year. In June, the trade surplus was EUR 488 million.



Exports rose a calendar-adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 1.5 percent fall in June. In May, exports rose 4.3 percent.



Imports grew 7.2 percent annually in July, following a 3.2 percent rise in the previous month.



In the January to July period, exports and imports rose by 3.7 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 3.3 billion.



