

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) said that it agreed to buy CrowdTwist, a privately held company headquartered in New York City that provides a SaaS based omni-channel loyalty and analytics platform that is designed to allow marketers to acquire, engage and retain customers.



The information gathered by CrowdTwist can be used and analyzed by companies to create customer profiles on both an individual and macro level.



The CrowdTwist team will join the Oracle Customer Experience Cloud organization,Oracle said in a statement.



