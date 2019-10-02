Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLFT ISIN: US2538681030 Ticker-Symbol: FQI 
Tradegate
02.10.19
12:37 Uhr
118,00 Euro
+0,02
+0,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,74
118,04
14:20
117,52
118,00
12:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC118,00+0,02 %