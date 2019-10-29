

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $49.83 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $67.27 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Digital Realty Trust Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $364.87 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $806.47 million from $768.92 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $364.87 Mln. vs. $349.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $806.47 Mln vs. $768.92 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 - $6.65



