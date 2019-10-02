

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery chain Kroger is donating a closed store building in Orange Mound, South Memphis to a local rival to make sure that the residents have access to a grocery store.



The facility, reportedly worth $500,000, will be handed over to SuperLo Foods, which hopes to open a new grocery store by December 1. The news was announced by Kroger Delta Division's Victor Smith in a function attended by both companies' representatives.



Kroger had shuttered its Orange Mound store in Memphis, Tennessee in February last year. Following this, local residents were forced to travel to the next nearby Kroger store in Union. Due to the tedious travel that would take around 30 minutes in bus, local leaders have been asking for another fully serviced grocery store near them and threatened to boycott the chain.



As per reports, Kroger representatives had tried to sell the property immediately after its closing to family-owned grocery store chain Superlo. But, Superlo could not afford to buy it for want of funds as it had just opened another branch in the city. Superlo does not operate any store in Orange Mound, but has eight stores in the Memphis area.



In these months, Kroger was also in talks with other community groups as well to find a buyer or a new tenant, before deciding the donation. Kroger's Orange Mound store was closed after making losses.



