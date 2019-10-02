

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sharp pullback seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see some further downside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 100 points.



Concerns about the economic outlook may continue to weigh on the markets following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing a slowdown in the pace of private sector job growth in the month of September.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 135,000 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 140,000 jobs.



The report also showed a significant downward revision to the increase in private sector jobs in August, which was slashed to 157,000 jobs from the originally reported 195,000 jobs.



'Businesses have turned more cautious in their hiring,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'If businesses pull back any further, unemployment will begin to rise.'



Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, noted the average monthly job growth for the past three months has fallen to 145,000 from 214,000 in the same time period last year.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to increase by 140,000 jobs in September after rising by 130,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



After an early move to the upside, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and firmly into negative territory.



The major averages moved to the downside going into the close, ending the day near their lows of the session. The Dow plunged 343.79 points or 1.3 percent to 26,573.04, the Nasdaq slumped 90.65 points or 1.1 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 36.49 points or 1.2 percent to 2,940.25.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 2.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.7 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.22 to $53.84 a barrel after sliding $0.45 to $53.62 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,494.10, up $5.10 compared to the previous session's close of $1,489. On Tuesday, gold climbed $16.10.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.50 yen compared to the 107.75 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0930 compared to yesterday's $1.0933.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX