

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Wednesday that it is suspending the sale of all over the counter ranitidine products in stores, clubs and online, including Zantac, Equate and Member's Mark brands.



The company is taking this action after closely monitoring the recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).



NDMA, a known environmental contaminant, is classified as a probable human carcinogen that could cause cancer, based on results from laboratory tests. These are generally found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.



Walmart is urging customers who purchased these products to return them to Walmart or Sam's Club for a refund.



