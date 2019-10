DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. Sales for the third-quarter declined 4.9 percent to 580,251 vehicles from 609,934 vehicles in the same quarter last year.



Car sales for the quarter dropped 29.5 percent year-over-year to 77,231 units from 109,513 units, while truck sales increased 8.8 percent to 309,920 units and SUVs sales decreased 10.5 percent to 193,100 units as compared to a year earlier.



