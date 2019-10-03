

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft unveiled five new Surface Laptops that will be available this holiday season, and two new dual-screen mobile devices, Surface Neo and Surface Duo, coming in Holiday 2020.



The new Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X are available for pre-order today in select markets.



Surface Laptop 3 has a choice of a 13.5' or 15' display and new colors. Surface Laptop 3 13' starts at $999 and Surface Laptop 15' starts at $1199.



Surface Laptop 3 13.5' is updated with the 10th Generation Intel Core processor, while Surface Laptop 3 15' has new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor.



Surface Pro 7 is now twice as fast with a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, both USB-A and USB-C and an all-day battery. Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 and Surface Pro X starts at $999, the company said in a statement.



The company also unveiled Surface Earbuds priced at $249.



Surface Duo is a foldable smartphone with two 5.6-inch displays side by side and works with Android.



The company also unveiled dual-screen device Surface Neo, which built for productivity on Windows 10X. A 360-degree full-friction hinge connects two 9' screens, enabling Surface Neo to adapt to whatever posture need in the moment.



Surface Neo is built for productivity and multitasking like a true PC would be - running full productivity apps, with a removable keyboard and compatibility with Surface Pen and Bluetooth mouse, the company said.



