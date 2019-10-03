

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super World Trading Inc. is recalling 10 cases of 12 oz Dried Date for the possible presence of undeclared sulfites.



The statement published by the Food and Drug Administration shows that the recall followed the findings that the packaging of the product containing sulfite did not reveal the presence of the compound. The New York-based company said it is recalling all the products to relabel with the correct ingredient label.



Sulfites may cause serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if people with allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites consume these products. However, no illnesses have been reported to date.



The dried dates were packed by Fang Run Packaging Co. They were distributed by Super World to the supermarkets in Davie, Florida; Duluth and Chamblee in Georgia; Houston and Sugar Land in Texas; and Rockville in Maryland.



The company urged consumers who are allergic to sulfite and have purchased the product to return it for a full refund.



In May, U.S. Trading had recalled Rattan Shoots in Brine as the product contained undeclared Sulfite.



