

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, Italy's composite PMI data is due. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany and 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes final euro area PMI data.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it declined.



The euro was worth 117.42 against the yen, 1.0957 against the franc, 0.8909 against the pound and 1.0951 against the greenback at 3:40 am ET.



