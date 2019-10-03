

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales and producer prices figures. Retail sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month in August, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in July.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the euro held steady against the franc, it dropped against the pound. Against the greenback and the yen, it rose.



The euro was worth 117.42 against the yen, 1.0953 against the franc, 0.8909 against the pound and 1.0964 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



