

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlobalData Plc (DATA.L), a data and analytics company, announced Thursday the appointment of Sally Johnson as Chief Financial Officer.



Johnson, who is currently Deputy CFO of education group Pearson plc, will join GlobalData at a date to be agreed but is expected to be within the first quarter of 2020.



She will succeed Graham Lilley, who has decided to step down, but will remain in his current role as a member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer to ensure an orderly transition.



Johnson held the role of Deputy CFO at Pearson plc since 2015. She has been at Pearson since 2000 holding various roles. Prior to Pearson, she worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers' Assurance practice.



