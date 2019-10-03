

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's inflation fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in September, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index slowed 9.26 percent year-on-year in September, after a 15.01 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 9.70 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the lowest since January 2017, when it was 9.22 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.99 percent, following a 0.86 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 1.38 percent rise.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer price inflation slowed to 2.45 percent in September from 13.45 percent in August. That marked the lowest level in three years, since 1.78 percent in September 2016.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.13 percent in September, after a 0.59 percent decline in the preceding month.



