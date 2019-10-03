

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary retail sales growth slowed in August after strengthening in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose an unadjusted 5.3 percent annually in August, after a 6.9 percent rise in July. In June, sales was 4.3 percent.



On a calendar adjusted basis, retail sales climbed 5.8 percent year-on-year in August, after a 6.4 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 5.6 percent increase.



Sales in non-food shops grew by 9.8 percent annually in August and those in automotive fuel and specialized and non-specialized food shops rose by 4.3 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.



For the January to August period, retail sales gained a seasonally and calendar adjusted 5.8 percent compared to the same period previous year.



