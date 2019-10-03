

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Canada announced results from the NURTURE study, demonstrating that infants who initiated treatment with SPINRAZA or nusinersen injection prior to the onset of clinical symptoms of spinal muscular atrophy or SMA attained positive results compared to the natural history of the disease.



NURTURE is the first study investigating a treatment targeting the underlying cause of spinal muscular atrophy in infants treated pre-symptomatically.



Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a rare, debilitating neurodegenerative condition that is characterized by loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain stem, resulting in severe and progressive muscular atrophy and weakness. SMA is the leading genetic cause of death among infants.



