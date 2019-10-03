Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W15D ISIN: US00182C1036 Ticker-Symbol: BSFA 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
09:15 Uhr
65,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,76 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,00
65,50
16:40
65,00
65,50
16:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC65,50-0,76 %