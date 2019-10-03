

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. durable goods orders for August and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for September are set for release at 10:00 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback dropped against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 107.04 against the yen, 1.0962 against the euro, 1.2377 against the pound and 1.006 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.



