

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks came under pressure following the release of a disappointing reading on service sector activity but have regained some ground over the course of morning trading on Thursday.



The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session, although they currently remain in the red. The Dow is down 116.38 points or 0.5 percent at 25,962.24, the Nasdaq is down 21.72 points or 0.3 percent at 7,763.53 and the S&P 500 is down 8.10 points or 0.3 percent at 2,879.51.



Stocks extended the sell-off seen over the two previous sessions after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing service sector growth slowed by more than anticipated in the month of September.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 52.6 in September after climbing to 56.4 in August. While a reading above 50 still indicates service sector growth, the index has been expected to show a more modest dip to 55.0.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, the non-manufacturing slumped to its lowest level since hitting 51.8 in August of 2016.



'The non-manufacturing sector pulled back after reflecting strong growth in August,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'The respondents are mostly concerned about tariffs, labor resources and the direction of the economy.'



The disappointing service sector data came on the heels of the release of weaker than expected manufacturing and private sector jobs data earlier this week.



Selling pressure waned shortly after the release of the report, however, with some traders taking the opportunity to go bargain hunting.



The latest batch of weak data may have inspired optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.



Employment is expected to increase by 145,000 jobs in September after rising by 130,000 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Despite the recovery attempt by the broader markets, considerable weakness remains visible among natural gas, banking, and oil service stocks.



On the other hand, gold and commercial real estate stocks have shown strong moves to the upside over the course of the morning.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower, with markets in China and South Korea closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dove by 2 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index plunged by 2.2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day, as the German markets are closed for a holiday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further upside following the weaker than expected service sector data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 7 basis points at 1.526 percent.



