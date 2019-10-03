

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.10 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $47.50 billion from $44.41 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.47 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q4): $47.50 Bln vs. $44.41 Bln last year.



