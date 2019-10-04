

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is on Friday scheduled to release August numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Retail sales are predicted to have risen 0.5 percent on month following the 0.1 percent decline in July.



Malaysia will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth MYR73.7 billion and exports were at MYR88.0 billion for a trade surplus of MYR14.3 billion.



The Philippines will see September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they will re-open on Tuesday.



