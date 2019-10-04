

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace, defence and energy company Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) announced Friday that it has received a 5 year Indefinite Demand/Indefinite Quantity or IDIQ agreement by the U.S. Army to supply Aerial Weapons Scoring Systems or AWSS.



This full-service contract is worth $48 million over the lifetime of the award. The AWSS will be supplied by Meggitt's specialist defence division in Irvine, California.



The contract includes product development, training, installation, field and cyber support, maintenance and repairs. AWSS provides essential gunnery training for defence customers worldwide, ensuring safe, efficient operation of targeting systems.



