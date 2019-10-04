

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said the US FDA has approved the self-administration of Fasenra in the Fasenra Pen, a pre-filled, single-use auto-injector. The approval is based on data from the Phase III GRECO trial and the Phase I AMES trial.



The company said Fasenra is now the only respiratory biologic that offers the choice of administration at home or in a doctor's office.



Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan and other countries.



