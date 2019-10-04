

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to turn in a mixed performance on Friday as traders are largely expected to make cautious moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The focus will be on the monthly U.S. jobs data, due out later in the day.



Worries about economic slowdown following recent data from across the globe will continue to weigh on sentiment.



Additionally, the uncertainty over Brexit and U.S.-China trade negotiations will also render the mood cautious.



Activity for most part of the session is expected to be stock specific with corporate news providing some direction.



Survey results from the British Chambers of Commerce show the UK economic conditions weakened in the third quarter reflecting a marked deterioration in manufacturing sector activity.



According to Quarterly Economic Survey, manufacturing firms reporting increased domestic sales fell to zero. The domestic order balance entered negative territory for the first time in seven years, to -7 in the third quarter. Both are at their weakest since the fourth quarter of 2011.



The balance of manufacturing firms reporting increased export sales dropped to +3, the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2015 and the balance for export orders went negative and came in at its weakest level since the third quarter of 2009.



The dominant services sector reported a decrease in the balance of firms reporting increased domestic sales and orders, and export orders, the survey showed.



At 3.30 AM ET, data on construction activity in Germany in the month of September will be out.



In corporate news, Antofagasta reportedly negotiated with workers on Thursday, hoping to to stave off a strike at its small Antucoya deposit in northern Chile. However, according to union leaders, not much progress has been made in discussions.



Allianz will be in focus on reports the company's property arm is buying residential Japan assets worth up to 1.1 billion euros from Blackstone funds.



The Prague City Court ruled on Thursday to invalidate an order for Volkswagen to pay Czech customers more than $21.27 million in damages for the Dieselgate affair. The court invalidated a lower court decision on procedural grounds and sent the case back to the lower court for a new consideration, reported Reuters, citing idnes.cz.



Markets across the European region ended mixed on Thursday, with investors digesting the latest batch of economic data from the euro area and the U.S., and reacting to the developments on the trade front.



Although several markets in Europe recovered after a weak start, buying interest remained subdued due to lingering concerns about global growth and uncertainty about Brexit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.02%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.63%, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.3% and Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.03%. The German market was closed for Day of German Unity.



Asian markets were trading mixed on Friday with investors looking ahead to the crucial U.S. monthly jobs data, due later in the day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX