

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the nation grapples with a spate of vaping-related illnesses, the Federal Trade Commission has ordered six e-cigarette manufacturers to furnish information about their sales, and data on advertising and promotional practices in the U.S. from the past 4 years.



The companies that were issued the orders were JUUL Labs Inc.; R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company; Fontem US, Inc.; Logic Technology Development LLC; Nu Mark LLC; and NJOY LLC.



The annual data on the sales and give-aways of e-cigarette products; information about the characteristics of the companies' e-cigarette products, such as product flavors; annual amounts the companies spent on advertising and promoting e-cigarette products; and information about e-cigarette product placement, the websites and social media accounts used to advertise or sell e-cigarettes, affiliate programs, influencer marketing, and college campus programs are the information, which the Commission has sought.



'The goal of collecting these data is to assist the Commission, policymakers, and the public to better understand the rapidly growing e-cigarette market', the Federal Trade Commission noted.



As per the latest update provided by the CDC, there have been 1,080 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette, or vaping, reported from 48 states and 1 U.S. territory, with 18 deaths confirmed in 15 states, as of October 1, 2019.



