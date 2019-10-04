

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO), a provider of business information services, has acquired FC Business Intelligence, a global business-to-business events specialist. FCBI delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors. The acquired business will be rebranded Reuters Events. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Michael Friedenberg, president, Reuters, said: 'As Reuters Events, they will help us to deliver on our mission to provide trusted intelligence that helps humans and machines make smart decisions. Moreover, this will create a new platform for our world-class journalism.'



