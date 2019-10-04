Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 Ticker-Symbol: TOCB 
Tradegate
01.10.19
11:16 Uhr
61,42 Euro
+0,06
+0,10 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,20
60,78
12:16
60,32
60,68
12:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THOMSON REUTERS
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION61,42+0,10 %