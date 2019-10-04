

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - E-cigarettes or other vaping products have caused 18 deaths as well as over 1000 lung injury cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC.



While providing an update on the lung injury investigation among users of e-cigarette or vaping products, CDC said it is continuing the investigation along with state and local health departments and Federal partners including FDA.



CDC confirmed that as of October 1, 1,080 lung injury cases associated with use of e-cigarette, or vaping products were reported from 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There have been 18 deaths from 15 states.



In the reported cases, all patients have a history of using e-cigarettes or vaping products, while most of them were using THC-containing products. Approximately 70 percent of patients are male, and about 80 percent are under 35 years. More than one-third of patients, or 37 percent are under 21 years.



Regarding the substances used in e-cigarette or vaping products, the investigations by both CDC and FDA have found that some patients used products containing THC, while others used either nicotine products or both THC products and nicotine products.



Judy McMeekin, FDA's Deputy Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, at the briefing, noted that the FDA has received or collected over 440 samples from 18 states to date to find out the product or substance involved in the cases.



The CDC said it is intensifying its investigation and taking many actions to stop the outbreak. CDC also urged people to refrain using e-cigarette, or vaping products, particularly those containing THC.



CDC said, 'Regardless of this investigation, e-cigarettes should not be used by youth, young adults, pregnant women, or people who have not previously used tobacco products.'



