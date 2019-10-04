

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of a worldwide climate action, activists of an environment protection group sprayed fake blood over the Treasury building in the British capital.



Extinction Rebellion activists used fire engine to spray 1800 liters of water colored with food dye over the front of the Treasury in Central London Thursday.



They resorted to a novel way of protest to highlight the contradiction of the government's claim that the United Kingdom is a world leader in tackling climate change, and the large amount of money being invested on fossil fuel exploration and carbon-intensive projects.



But as those who operated the adventurous protest were not professional fire fighters, they quickly lost control of the hose and the red liquid was instead sprayed across the road.



They also displayed banners at the front of the 100-year-old building demanding the Treasury 'Stop Funding Climate Death'.



Eight activists, including 83-year-old Phil Kingston, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.



Kingston said, 'I fight with all my being for my four grandchildren in this situation of existential danger. And I am a Christian who cares for the Earth as God's Creation; and for the world's poorest peoples whose experience of injustice draws a special love from God.



This action is part of the build up towards an international rebellion which begins Monday in more than 60 cities around the world.



During a fortnight of civil disobedience, Extinction Rebellion will highlight the need for a regenerative world.



Non-violent protests will be staged in Europe, North America, Australia, India, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, and Wellington.



In London, the protesters plan to block 12 areas around Westminster.



In 2018, UK financial support for fossil fuel projects overseas was 2 billion pounds, an eleven-fold increase from the previous year. The UK also remains the biggest subsidisers of fossil fuels in the European Union.



