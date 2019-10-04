

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are closely watching the Employment report, other major economic announcements and a slew of Fed talks on Friday. Employment is expected to climb by 145,000 jobs in September after rising by 130,000 jobs in August.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading all green.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 70.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 20.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed firmly in positive on Thursday. The Nasdaq surged 87.02 points or 1.1 percent to 7,872.26, the S&P 500 advanced 23.02 points or 0.8 percent to 2,910.63 and the Dow rose 122.42 points or 0.5 percent to 26,201.04



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 145,000, higher than 130, 000 reported in the prior year. Unemployment rate is expected to be 3.7 percent, unchanged from the prior month. Average hourly earnings also is expected to be at 3.2 percent, unchanged from previous month.



International Trade report for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $54.5 billion, while it was deficit of $54.0 billion in the previous month.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will deliver welcome and opening remarks at 'A House Divided: Geographic Disparities in Twenty-First Century America' conference hosted by the Boston Fed in Boston, MA at 8.30 am ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak on the economy in a fireside chat at the 40th Annual Tulane Business Forum in New Orleans, Louisiana, with audience Q&A at 10.25 am ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated Q&A on 'Next steps in local housing policy' at the Fall 2019 Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 12.45 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give opening remarks at the 'Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability' event held by the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. at 2.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will moderate a panel on 'Gauging Maximum Employment in a Changing Labor Market' at the 'Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability' event held by the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. at 2.10 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Board Vice-Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will moderate a panel on 'The Importance of Price Stability and Low Inflation in Today's Economy' at the 'Fed Listens: Perspectives on Maximum Employment and Price Stability' event held by the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. at 4.00 pm ET.



Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will give First Day closing remarks at the 61st annual meeting of the National Association of Business Economics in Denver, Colorado.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 987, while U.S. Rig Count was 860.



Asian stock markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. Markets in China remained closed for public holidays, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 351.20 points or 1.4 percent to close at 25,759.11.



The Japanese market recovered and closed higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index added 68.46 or 0.3 percent to close at 21,410.20 after touching a low of 21,276.01 in early trades. The broader Topix also closed 0.3 percent higher at 1,572.90.



The Australian market rebounded from the previous session's losses to close higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 24.10 points or 0.4 percent to finish at 6,517.10, after touching a high of 6,532.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index added 25.20 points or 0.4 percent to close at 6,636.90.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 10.71 points or 0.20 percent. The German DAX is progressing 5.02 points or 0.04 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 24.82 points or 0.35 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 12.10 points or 0.13 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.19 percent.



