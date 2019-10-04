

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) said a UK court has dismissed all of GSK's claims of passing off in respect of Sandoz's AirFluSal Forspiro. Forspiro is a dry powder inhaler developed by Vectura and licensed to Sandoz for use with the AirFluSal product.



In 2015, Sandoz launched a branded generic competitor to GSK's Seretide Accuhaler under the trademark AirFluSal Forspiro. GSK launched a legal action which claimed that Sandoz passed off AirFluSal Forspiro as being equivalent to Seretide Accuhaler through its get up and packaging.



