Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
04.10.19
16:43 Uhr
117,76 Euro
+0,70
+0,60 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,86
117,94
16:52
117,86
117,94
16:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TARGET CORPORATION95,46-1,60 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY117,76+0,60 %