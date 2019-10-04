

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced the launch of Disney (DIS) store in 25 select Target retail locations. These stores are Target-operated, branded shop-in-shop, strategically located inside Target stores adjacent to kids clothing and toys. The majority of the shop-in-shop products are also available online at Target.com/Disneystore and in the Target app.



Target said its guests with Target REDcard can buy Disney products with a 5 percent discount. The customers will also receive convenient pickup and delivery options, including same-day pickup, same-day delivery, and free two-day shipping. Guests vising these stores on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 in store or online will receive a $10 Target GiftCard when they purchase $40 of Frozen or Star Wars toys.



The launch of Shop-in-Shop program is part of the ongoing creative retail collaboration the companies announced in August. Under the collaboration, Target and Disney plan to open 40 additional locations by October 2020.



