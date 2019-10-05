

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is in talks about acquiring US-based social video app Firework that lets users share short videos like Chinese player TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported.



China's Weibo has also expressed interest in acquiring Firework but talks with Google are further along, the report specified.



As per the report, Firework is currently valued at $100 million and would fetch a high premium, although the exact value of the acquisition is yet to be discussed.



Firework is a video app created by Loop Now Technologies that allows users to create 30-second videos and the app is currently available on both iOS and Android smartphones with over a million registered users.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX