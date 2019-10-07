

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves declined in September, figures from the People's Bank of China showed over the weekend.



Forex reserves totaled $3.092 trillion at the end of September compared to $3.107 trillion in August. The expected level was $3.105 trillion.



The currency exchange rate and changes in asset prices affected the level of foreign exchange reserves.



Martin Lynge Rasmussen, an economist at Capital Economics, said the central bank relied on state banks during August to contain forex volatility, but the latest forex reserves figures suggests that last month this may have been either replaced with, or supplemented by, direct forex sales by the PBoC.



