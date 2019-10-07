

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Monday the launch of 'Open Radio Access Networks' or OpenRAN, which has been in development for several years.



The company has initiated the first European trials of OpenRAN in the UK and may extend to more of its markets on the continent.



Vodafone has also initiated trials of the technology to enable more consumers in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.



The trial sites across the three countries will provide 2G, 3G and 4G services, with 5G possible over OpenRAN in the future.



Vodafone has already undertaken lab trials of OpenRAN with Vodacom South Africa. In Turkey, the company has deployed the technology to deliver 2G and 4Gservices to customers in both urban and rural parts of the country.



The company said it has started working with a number of new vendors supplying OpenRAN technology including US companies.



