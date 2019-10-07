

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation slowed in September after rising in the preceding month, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.4 percent rise in August. In July, inflation was 2.1 percent.



The consumer price index was mostly affected by the rise in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.2 percent in September, after a 0.7 percent gain in the previous month.



