

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined further in August, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production declined a calendar-adjusted 9.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.7 percent fall in July.



The manufacturing output rose 1.7 percent annually in August and output in mining and quarrying grew by 6.5 percent. Meanwhile, output of electricity, gas and steam fell 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.1 percent in August, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month. Manufacturing output dropped 1.1 percent month-on-month in August.



