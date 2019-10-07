

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The confidence indicator is seen at -13 in October versus -11.1 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it declined against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.0969 against the greenback, 117.18 against the yen, 1.0899 against the franc and 0.8921 against the pound at 4:25 am ET.



