

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Monday after official data showed the country's industrial orders fell more than expected in August on weaker domestic demand, underscoring concerns of a looming recession.



Factory orders decreased 0.6 percent sequentially, with demand for capital goods down 1.6 percent, the Economy Ministry said.



Meanwhile, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence dropped to -16.8 in October from -11.1 in September. That missed expectation of -13.0.



The German DAX was down 16 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,997 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.



Osram shares slumped 4 percent after Austrian chipmaker AMS said that its takeover bid for the German lighting group had failed.



Dialog Semiconductor dropped half a percent after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Creative Chips GmbH, a supplier of Integrated Circuits to the Industrial Internet of Things market.



Bayer advanced 1.6 percent. The company said a pending U.S. lawsuit over claims related to glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup has been delayed until further notice.



