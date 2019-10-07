

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as growth fears lingered and investors eyed upcoming U.S-China trade talks for direction.



Brexit negotiations also remained on investors' radar after French President Macron said the U.K. has to the end of the week for final negotiations to demonstrate it has a workable Brexit plan.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,152 after rallying 1.1 percent on Friday.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings edged down half a percent. The bank is planning up to 10,000 job cuts as part of its cost-cutting measures, the Financial Times reported.



Vodafone Group shares rose over 1 percent. The telecommunications conglomerate has announced the launch of 'Open Radio Access Networks', which has been in development for several years.



SIG shares plunged 16 percent. The building materials firm has forecast significantly lower muted profit for the full year in its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices declined unexpectedly in September, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.



House prices fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent rise a month ago. This was the first fall in four months.



In three months to September, house prices growth eased more-than-expected to 1.1 percent annually from 1.8 percent in three months to August.



