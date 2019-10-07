

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech industrial production fell in August after rising in the previous month, the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Industrial production declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.1 percent rise in July. In June, production had eased 3.4 percent.



Manufacturing output decreased 1.0 percent annually in August.



Mining and quarrying fell by 3.2 percent annually in August and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output declined 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down 0.1 percent in August.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 2.4 percent annually in August, after a 3.6 percent rise in July. In June, output had risen 2.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output fell a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in August.



Another data from the Czech Statistical Office showed that the trade balance registered a surplus of CZK 8.6 billion in August versus a deficit of CZK 6.8 billion in the same month last year.



Exports fell 2.7 percent annually in August and imports decreased 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports and imports declined 1.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



