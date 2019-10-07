

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic in September 2019 increased 0.8% from September 2018, while capacity was flat.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPKs for the latest-month increased 0.8 percent to 24.64 billion from 24.45 billion RPKs in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASKs was 28.90 billion, unchanged from last year.



Passenger load factor for the month improved 0.7 points to 85.3 percent from 84.6 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 10.64 million passengers in the recent month, up 0.6 percent from last year's 10.58 million passengers.



