US-Präsident Donald Trump droht der Türkei mit "totaler Zerstörung der Wirtschaft". "If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!)", schrieb Trump am Montag auf Twitter.



Dabei geht es um die Sorge, die Türkei könnte nach dem Rückzug von US-Truppen aus Nordsyrien gegen kurdische Milizen in Nordsyrien vorgehen. Gleichzeitig forderte Trump am Montag von der Türkei mehr Engagement im Kampf gegen Islamisten. "They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100 Prozent of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!", so Trump auf Twitter.