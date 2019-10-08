

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.0 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday - coming in at 296,327 yen.



That was in line with expectations and up from 0.8 percent in July.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 521,571 yen, down an annual 2.1 percent.



Among the individual components, spending was up for food, furniture, clothing, medical care, transportation and recreation.



Spending was down for housing, fuel and education.



