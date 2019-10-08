

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Tuesday that its total group passengers for the month of September increased 2.2 percent from last year. Capacity grew 2.4 percent and traffic increased 3.1 percent for the month.



Load factor for the group increased 0.6 percentage points to 89.2 percent in September.



In passenger network activity, comprising Air France and KLM, capacity increased 1.8 percent and traffic grew 2.4 percent during the month. Load factor grew 0.6 percentage points to 88.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX