

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported that its total pellet production for the third-quarter of 2019 declined 9.8% to 2.54 million tonnes from 2.81 million tonnes in the second-quarter of 2019.



Total pellet production for the nine-month of 2019 grew 1.7% from the prior year.



The company said its full year production will likely be in the range of 10.4 million tonnes to 10.6 million tonnes compared to the previous guidance of 10.6 million tonnes, citing the current market environment.



