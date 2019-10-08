

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher Tuesday as some investors clung to hopes that China and the United States could work towards reaching a deal on trade.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he is hopeful about the trade talks with China, saying that the delegates are starting with a 'clean slate, reopening the door.'



'And as you know, Thursday and Friday, the principals' levels will be meeting and we are waiting for the Chinese offer. We are open, open to almost anything right now.'



Asian stocks traded higher as China markets reopened after a weeklong holiday. Gold prices hovered near one-week low, extending declines for a third straight session. The dollar held flat while oil rose from near a two-month low.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell modestly as caution crept in ahead of scheduled talks in Washington later in the week.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid half a percent.



European markets ended Monday's session on a firm note after the release of positive jobs data from the U.S.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.7 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose by 0.6 percent.



